Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Exponent:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$93m ÷ (US$619m - US$123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Exponent has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Exponent compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 52% in that time. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Exponent has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Exponent's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Exponent has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 399% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

