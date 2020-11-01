Exponent, Inc. Just Recorded A 11% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Last week, you might have seen that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.2% to US$69.59 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$93m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Exponent surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.34 per share, a notable 11% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:EXPO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Exponent are now predicting revenues of US$422.9m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 11% to US$1.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$426.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.70 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$87.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Exponent analyst has a price target of US$99.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$73.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Exponent's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Exponent is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$87.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Exponent. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Exponent going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Exponent .

