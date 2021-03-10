Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPO was $96.3, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.94 and a 65.95% increase over the 52 week low of $58.03.

EXPO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). EXPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.19%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXPO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXPO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 39.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXPO at 2.7%.

