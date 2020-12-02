Dividends
Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EXPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EXPO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.93, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPO was $82.93, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.48 and a 42.91% increase over the 52 week low of $58.03.

EXPO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). EXPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.19%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXPO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EXPO as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)
  • iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 31.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXPO at 3.08%.

