Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EXPO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $116.5, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPO was $116.5, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.61 and a 43.83% increase over the 52 week low of $81.

EXPO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). EXPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.97%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the expo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXPO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 6.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXPO at 3.35%.

