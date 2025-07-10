Exponent, Inc. to Report Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

Exponent, Inc. will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Exponent, Inc. announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on July 31, 2025, after market close. Dr. Catherine Corrigan, CEO, and Richard Schlenker, CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can join the call via phone or access the webcast on Exponent's investor relations website. A recording will be available until August 7, 2025. Exponent specializes in providing expert consulting across various industries, leveraging a multidisciplinary approach to help clients address complexities and develop solutions for safety, health, and sustainability.

$EXPO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXPO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$EXPO Insider Trading Activity

$EXPO insiders have traded $EXPO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY A JAMES (Group Vice President) sold 2,694 shares for an estimated $214,233

JOHN PYE (Group Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $152,638 .

. RICHARD REISS (Group Vice President) sold 1,736 shares for an estimated $149,175

JOSEPH RAKOW (Group Vice President) sold 1,573 shares for an estimated $122,254

$EXPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $EXPO stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), today announced that it will report Second Quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results for the period ended July 4, 2025 following the close of the market on Thursday, July 31, 2025. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.









Event:









Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call









Date:









Thursday, July 31, 2025









Time:









4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time









Live Call:









(844) 481-2781 or (412) 317-0672

























Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 7, 2025 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 4464397#.







About Exponent







Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.





Exponent's consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent's offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent's consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.





Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.



