Is Exponent (EXPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Exponent (EXPO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Exponent is one of 317 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Exponent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPO's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EXPO has returned 23.1% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 14.5%. As we can see, Exponent is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT). The stock is up 101.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cellebrite DI Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exponent belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, meaning that EXPO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 171-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved +25.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Exponent and Cellebrite DI Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.