Exponent (EXPO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.22, changing hands as high as $72.81 per share. Exponent Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPO's low point in its 52 week range is $63.81 per share, with $87.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.55.

