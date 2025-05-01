EXPONENT Earnings Results: $EXPO Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXPONENT ($EXPO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $137,440,000, beating estimates of $137,325,996 by $114,004.

EXPONENT Insider Trading Activity

EXPONENT insiders have traded $EXPO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R JOHNSTON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,300 shares for an estimated $3,728,598 .

. RICHARD REISS (Group Vice President) sold 1,736 shares for an estimated $149,175

CAROL LINDSTROM sold 1,039 shares for an estimated $100,073

EXPONENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of EXPONENT stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXPONENT Government Contracts

We have seen $13,058,830 of award payments to $EXPO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EXPONENT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 0 sales.

