Exponent CEO Sells $529K in Stock as Company Eyes High Single-Digit Revenue Growth in 2026

Key Points

The president and CEO of Exponent sold 7,821 shares of common stock for a total transaction value of approximately $529,000 based on a weighted average sale price of $67.59 per share.

This sale represented 6.97% of her direct common stock holdings, reducing her directly owned common stock to 104,359 shares as of April 15, 2026.

The disposition occurred through direct transactions following the exercise of 8,831 options, with 7,821 of those shares immediately sold; no indirect entities were involved.

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Catherine Corrigan, the president and CEO of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO), reported the sale of 7,821 shares of common stock for approximately $529,000 via open-market transactions between March 16, 2026 and April 15, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,821 Transaction value ~$529,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 104,359 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.13 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($67.59); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026 market close ($67.59).

Key questions

How does the transaction affect Corrigan's ownership in Exponent?

The sale reduced Corrigan's direct common stock holdings by 6.97%, leaving her with 104,359 directly owned shares; she retains non-qualified stock options that may be exercised in the future.

The sale reduced Corrigan's direct common stock holdings by 6.97%, leaving her with 104,359 directly owned shares; she retains non-qualified stock options that may be exercised in the future. What was the nature of the transaction from a derivative perspective?

The shares sold were created through the exercise of options, with 7,821 shares immediately sold in the open market, indicating the transaction was primarily for liquidity following option vesting rather than a reduction in core investment.

The shares sold were created through the exercise of options, with 7,821 shares immediately sold in the open market, indicating the transaction was primarily for liquidity following option vesting rather than a reduction in core investment. How does the transaction size compare to Corrigan's recent trading activity?

While Corrigan's prior trades were mostly administrative and smaller in size, this event is consistent with routine annual or periodic exercises and sales, and reflects the available share capacity after recent option-related activity.

While Corrigan's prior trades were mostly administrative and smaller in size, this event is consistent with routine annual or periodic exercises and sales, and reflects the available share capacity after recent option-related activity. What is the context of Exponent's stock performance at the time of sale?

Exponent shares were priced at around $67.59 on the transaction dates and closed at $68.29 on April 15, 2026; the stock had declined 11.58% over the prior year, providing a neutral backdrop for option-driven insider sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $582.01 million Net income (TTM) $106.01 million Dividend yield 1.72% 1-year price change -11.58%

* 1-year price change calculated as of April 15, 2026.

Company snapshot

Exponent offers specialized consulting services across approximately 90 technical disciplines, including engineering, environmental sciences, and health sciences.

The company generates revenue by providing scientific and engineering consulting services to address complex client challenges.

It serves a diversified client base spanning chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, transportation, and related sectors.

Exponent operates as a global consulting firm with a focus on science and engineering solutions. The company’s strategy centers on delivering high-value, multidisciplinary expertise to address technically demanding problems for a broad range of industries. Exponent’s competitive edge lies in its ability to integrate advanced scientific knowledge with practical industry experience, supporting clients in risk management, regulatory compliance, and innovation.

What this transaction means for investors

Corrigan is navigating a meaningful leadership transition while still holding more than 104,000 common shares directly and retaining unexercised options, which keeps her skin in the game despite this sale. Effective May 1, John Pye steps into a newly created president role, and Eric Anderson takes over as CFO. The changes are interesting given that the stock has pulled back significantly from its 52-week high, trading around $67.85, or 15% below highs from this past year and highlighting the uncertainty around the latest executive changes and potentially even stock sales like this one.



Nevertheless, fundamentals have been holding up even if lackluster growth has disappointed investors. Fiscal year 2025 revenues before reimbursements came in at $536.8 million, up 3.5%, with net income up 5% to $106 million, or $2.07 per diluted share. Management guided for high single-digit net revenue growth in 2026, and the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share. Ultimately, investors should watch whether management meets these goals.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.