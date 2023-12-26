EXPO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.48, changing hands as high as $89.83 per share. Exponent Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXPO's low point in its 52 week range is $64.612 per share, with $112.749 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.76.
