US Markets

Explosives maker Incitec Pivot's CEO says no signs of U.S. recession

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

There are no signs of a recession in the United States right now, the head of major explosives producer Incitec Pivot said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - There are no signs of a recession in the United States right now, the head of major explosives producer Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Incitec CEO Jeanne Johns said demand from the company’s mining and quarrying customers in the United States is “massive”.

"We’re still seeing demand very very strong in the U.S. and Australia,” she said at a business forum.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular