Explosive Growth Trajectories: 3 Hydrogen Stocks to Consider for Big Gains

In today’s world, there are companies working hard and constantly to provide us with a much cleaner and greener ecosystem. This starts with the way we produce the energy we consume on a daily basis. Fossil fuels are undoubtedly important, but if we want to contribute to a healthier and cleaner environment, we must support the companies that are making it happen. Here are three hydrogen stocks with an explosive growth which you can consider adding to your portfolio if you want to contribute to a healthier world.

New Fortress (NFE)

One of the most important companies that provide solutions through the pumping of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen is New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE).

Financially they are completely stable, as they have accumulated incredible profits. During their last financial report, they accumulated approximately $62 million. Not only that, but they also accumulated a whopping $334 million during the first nine months of the year.

However, those big numbers are not enough financially, they are also making important strategic moves. They recently obtained permission to transport LNG from Mexico to the United States, which undoubtedly opens up new opportunities in the market.

Furthermore, they are not satisfied with that as they also obtained a contract in Brazil, which reaffirms their strong presence in the world energy market.

They are practically breaking new ground and expanding into new territories. This indicates that they are working hard to collaborate for a cleaner and greener world. If you are looking for hydrogen stocks to consider buying, this is a great one.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Next on the list that is collaborating for a cleaner and greener world is Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), which is a company that stands out for its manufacture of equipment for the gas industry. However, they give it a special touch since they specialize in hydrogen-related technologies.

They have a great position in the market and, of course, they are financially very stable. If we focus on their finances, they recently broke the order record and have a large increase in order backlog. THey is a good sign as they have had an increase in demand for their products and services.

One of their greatest achievements has been the recognition as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. They received this notoriety from Newsweek. This undoubtedly highlights the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility.

In addition to this great recognition as part of their recent achievements, they have also managed to secure a series of major contracts in their different areas of their LNG strategy. This means that, thanks to these contracts, Chart Industries will be present in different market segments.

As part of these contracts, they include projects from small to large scale, as well as repair and service work.

Energy Vault (NRGV)

Finally, to conclude the list of companies contributing to a cleaner, greener world, we have Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV), which is attracting the attention of investors for its innovative large-scale energy storage solutions.

Financially they have achieved a turnover of approximately $172.2 million, which is mainly based on the energy storage project across the U.S.

In addition to that large turnover, they are working hard to expand their reach. Their effort is supported by five new Gravity Energy Storage System projects, totaling 1.2 GWh.

They have had completely successful operations, such as the 275 MWh Wellhead battery energy storage system in Southern California, which has completely exceeded expectations.

They also have a Staton Battery Energy Storage System, which is one of the largest in Southern California. It has helped improve the resiliency of the electric grid while providing completely green energy to the region.

In addition, they have the recognition and endorsement of DNV, which has recognized their B-VAULT battery energy storage system.

These recognitions and great achievements support the great work that Energy Vault is doing to offer a great quality of its services and products, in addition to ensuring safety for its customers. The next time you are looking for hydrogen stocks to consider buying, start here.

