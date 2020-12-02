Explosive device injures policeman in Ethiopian capital

Adds police, details

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A small explosion shook the Bole district of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, witnesses and authorities said, lightly injuring one policeman at the scene during attempts at a controlled detonation.

The government has accused the northern Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of planning attacks in Addis Ababa, but there was no immediate indication the incident was related to their month-long war in northern Ethiopia.

Witnesses told Reuters that people called police after a metal scrap collector found an explosive device in a pair of shoes. The explosive detonated in the hand of an officer trying to defuse it, they said.

"A bomb disposal squad was on their way to the scene to defuse the bomb, and suddenly the bomb has exploded for unknown reasons. One individual suffers a minor injury," Addis Ababa police said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia's government.

Last month, an explosion under an Addis Ababa bridge injured one man.

Map of regionhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nybkm6

From Nobel Prize to fighting former comrades: Ethiopia's PM Abiy

Debretsion Gebremichael, head of Ethiopia's Tigrayan forces

FACTBOX-Ethiopia's main ethnic groups

FACTBOX-The forces fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

In Sudan camp, a Tigray farmer once displaced by famine now shelters from war

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war not finished

Map of refugee movements https://tmsnrt.rs/3fhdd3N

(Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom, Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((katharine.houreld@thomsonreuters.com; + 254 796 142 176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.