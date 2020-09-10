C4 Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing small molecule protein degraders for cancer, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



C4 has four preclinical programs for its small molecule protein degraders. The company expects to submit an IND for its lead candidate in the fourth quarter of 2020 and begin a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the first half of 2021.



The Watertown, MA-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CCCC. C4 Therapeutics filed confidentially on August 6, 2020. Jefferies, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Explosive cancer treatments: Preclinical biotech C4 Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

