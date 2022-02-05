Explosion rocks busy market in eastern Congo city of Beni

(Changes sourcing, adds witness quotes)

BENI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - An explosion rocked a crowded market in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, days after the U.S. embassy in the capital Kinshasa warned there could be an attack there.

Police were tending to casualties, said a Reuters journalist on the scene in Beni, which is in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion and whether anyone had been killed.

Stéphanie Kahambu, who has a shop inside the market, said the market had been crowded before the explosion, which she said sounded like a bomb.

Kahambu said "everyone fled in different directions... It's really sad because I saw four people who were seriously injured."

The U.S. embassy in Kinshasa said on Tuesday that it believed "terrorist attacks" were planned in Beni "in the near future," and warned citizens against travelling there.

Beni has seen several recent bombings that authorities have blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

A suicide bomber struck a Beni restaurant on Christmas Day last year, killing at least six people as well as himself, officials said.

Beni was also hit by two explosions in June last year at a Catholic church and at a busy intersection. The only death in the two incidents was in the second bombing, in which the suspected bomber was killed. (Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage) ((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850;)) Keywords: CONGO SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.