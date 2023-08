DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A huge explosion has occurred at the Esfarayen Industrial Complex EICO in Iran's northern province of North Khorasan, and eight people have been injured, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Elwely.Elwelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.