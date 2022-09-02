US Markets

Explosion, injuries reported at Canada's Come-by-Chance refinery -CBC News

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Six people were injured in an explosion at the Come-by-Chance refinery in Canada on Friday, CBC News reported, citing police.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Six people were injuredin an explosion at the Come-by-Chance refinery in Canada on Friday, CBC News reported, citing police.

CBC News, citing witnesses, reported the explosion happened shortly after 4 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) and multiple ambulances were seen coming and going from the refinery in Canada's Newfoundland province.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Newfoundland did not immediately respond to a Reuters' query.

Last year, private equity firm Cresta Fund Management took a controlling stake in the 135,000 barrel-per-day Come-by-Chance refinery.

