Explosion, injuries reported at Canada's Come-by-Chance refinery -CBC News

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Multiple people are believed to have been injured after an explosion at Come-by-Chance refinery in Canada, CBC News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

CBC News, citing witnesses, reported the explosion happened shortly after 4 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) and multiple ambulances were seen coming and going from the refinery in Canada's Newfoundland province.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.