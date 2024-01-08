Explosion in Fort Worth, Texas, injures as many as 10 - CBS News

News & Insights

January 08, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Eleven people were injured on Monday following an explosion at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, local emergency services said.

Video images from the scene showed rubble in a Fort Worth street between two buildings and first responders on the scene.

Out of those injured, one person was critical, two were serious and the rest were minor injuries, according to Fort Worth MedStar.

"We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area," the Fort Worth Police Department said on messaging platform X, adding more information will be given later.

Officials offered no details of the cause of the blast but said a family reunification area had been established in the Sundance Square pedestrian district.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Dan Whitcomb; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

