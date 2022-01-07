Explosion in China's Chongqing kills 16 - state media

Updates death toll, adds details

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A building housing a canteen in Chongqing in China's southwest collapsed on Friday after an explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, killing at least 16, state broadcaster CCTV said.

As of midnight (1600 GMT) on Friday, 26 people had been taken from the site, of whom 16 had died, the broadcaster said on Saturday. One person was in critical condition and the other injured people were also in hospital.

The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a team to of more than 600 personnel to the scene in Chongqing's Wulong district, CCTV said.

