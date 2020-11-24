World Markets

Explosion hits pipeline at Shell, Eni oilfields in Nigeria -community leader

Tife Owolabi Reuters
An explosion hit pipelines at Shell and Eni oilfields in Nigeria's Niger Delta, resulting in a leak, a community leader said on Tuesday.

YENAGOA, Nigeria, Nov 24 (Reuters) - An explosion hit pipelines at Shell and Eni oilfields in Nigeria's Niger Delta, resulting in a leak, a community leader said on Tuesday.

A Shell spokesman said the exploration company has shut in the pipeline and has reported interference on the line about one kilometre from Ikarama community in Bayelsa state.

Eni was not immediately available for comment.

Shell said the facility has been shut down to curtail the impact and that a government-led joint team will investigate the cause of the interference.

Community leader, Ben Warder, said a dynamite-like sound was heard from the site.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

