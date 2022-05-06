US Markets

Explosion hits hotel in downtown Havana - Cuban state media

Contributor
David Sherwood Reuters
Published

A strong explosion hit a hotel in downtown Havana on Friday, Cuban state media said, and a Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Adds additional details

HAVANA, May 6 (Reuters) - A strong explosion hit a hotel in downtown Havana on Friday, Cuban state media said, and a Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Photos from Granma, the Cuban communist party's official daily, showed images of the multistory Hotel Saratoga whose walls appeared to have been blown out by the blast up several stories.

Police and rescue workers flocked to the scene, cordoning off key points and buildings nearby, including the historic Capitolio building.

(Reporting By David Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

((christian.plumb@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5942; Reuters Messaging: christian.plumb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular