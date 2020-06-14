Explosion hits Honda's plant in central Japan, 2 workers hospitalized

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

An explosion was reported at Honda Motor Co Ltd's plant in central Japan, police said on Sunday, with two workers sent to the hospital with burns.

Adds paragraphs 4-5 with plant to operate as usual Monday

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - An explosion was reported at Honda Motor Co Ltd's 7267.T plant in central Japan, police said on Sunday, with two workers sent to the hospital with burns.

The explosion at a switchboard occurred at around 9:15 am local time (0015 GMT) in Honda's plant in Suzuka city, Mie prefecture, an officer with the prefectural police said. Two workers in their 20s, who were checking the switchboard, were injured and sent to be treated, the officer said.

The company is investigating, a spokesman said.

The Suzuka factory is one of Honda's main production plants for cars including its popular N-BOX model.

A company spokesman said the plant would operate as usual on Monday.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters