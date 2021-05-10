Explosion at Sakai Chemical plant in Japan injures at least four people-NHK

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - An explosion at a Sakai Chemical Industry 4078.T plant in Fukushima prefecture in northeast Japan has injured at least four people, public broadcaster NHK reported.

An image published online by NHK showed a plume of smoke rising from the plant. The company manufactures chemicals used in paints, printer ink, plastics and other products.

Police and fire service officials are investigating the cause of the incident, NHK said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

