Explosion at S.Korea Yeochun NCC plant in Yeosu kills four

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - An explosion at South Korean petrochemical company Yeochun NCC's (YNCC) plant in the city of Yeosu has killed four people and injured four, a Yeosu Fire Station official said on Friday.

YNCC could not be immediately reached for comment.

YNCC's third naphtha cracker in Yeosu, which the fire station official said was the site of the explosion, produces 470,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene.

YNCC's first and second naphtha crackers in Yeosu produce 900,000 and about 920,000 tpy of ethylene each.

YNCC's entire capacity is 2.29 million tpy, about 1.1% of global capacity, Samsung Securities analyst Cho Hyun-ryul said.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang & Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gerry Doyle)

