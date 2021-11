DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - An oil pipeline in southern Iran exploded on Wednesday because the infrastructure was old, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The explosion created small tremors that could be felt in the surrounding areas, Tasnim said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

