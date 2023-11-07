News & Insights

Explosion at Canadian embassy in Nigeria kills two

November 07, 2023 — 11:17 am EST

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - An explosion at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria killed two people, including a locally engaged employee, forcing a temporary halt in operations until further notice, the Canadian embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian government department responsible for international relations, said in a statement on X that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, but that everything points to an accident rather than a deliberate act.

The explosion occurred in a generator room at the High Commission in the capital Abuja, leaving two other people injured. All other staff at the embassy are safe and unharmed, the statement said.

"We extend our sympathies to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a rapid recovery.

