Exploring US Physical Therapy's Earnings Expectations

US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate US Physical Therapy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Anticipation surrounds US Physical Therapy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 9.29% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at US Physical Therapy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.55 0.57 0.61 EPS Actual 0.73 0.51 0.59 0.62 Price Change % -9.0% -2.0% 6.0% -3.0%

US Physical Therapy Share Price Analysis

Shares of US Physical Therapy were trading at $81.38 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on US Physical Therapy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on US Physical Therapy.

Analysts have provided US Physical Therapy with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $103.5, suggesting a potential 27.18% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookdale Senior Living, Auna and Concentra Group Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookdale Senior Living, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 90.17% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Auna is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 83.41% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Concentra Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $29.15, indicating a potential 64.18% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Brookdale Senior Living, Auna and Concentra Group Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity US Physical Therapy Outperform 10.37% $33.86M 1.46% Brookdale Senior Living Outperform 4.13% $204.82M -10.56% Auna Outperform 18.46% $427.36M 0.24% Concentra Group Holdings Outperform 2.32% $138.64M 6.97%

Key Takeaway:

US Physical Therapy ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers.

Discovering US Physical Therapy: A Closer Look

US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The principal sources of payment for the clinics' services are managed care programs, commercial health insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, workers' compensation insurance, and proceeds from personal injury cases. Its operating segment includes Physical therapy operations and Industrial injury prevention services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Physical therapy operations segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of US Physical Therapy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining US Physical Therapy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.37% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: US Physical Therapy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Physical Therapy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: US Physical Therapy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

To track all earnings releases for US Physical Therapy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.