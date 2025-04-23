Exploring Tractor Supply's Earnings Expectations

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tractor Supply will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Anticipation surrounds Tractor Supply's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tractor Supply's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.45 0.79 0.34 EPS Actual 0.44 0.45 0.79 0.37 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply were trading at $50.28 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Tractor Supply

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tractor Supply.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Tractor Supply, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $62.78, suggesting a potential 24.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ulta Beauty, Chewy and Dick's Sporting Goods, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ulta Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $409.62, suggesting a potential 714.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $40.42, suggesting a potential 19.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dick's Sporting Goods, with an average 1-year price target of $233.83, suggesting a potential 365.06% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ulta Beauty, Chewy and Dick's Sporting Goods, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tractor Supply Outperform 3.11% $1.33B 10.37% Ulta Beauty Neutral -1.88% $1.33B 16.33% Chewy Outperform 14.91% $926.00M 9.40% Dick's Sporting Goods Neutral 0.45% $1.36B 9.58%

Key Takeaway:

Tractor Supply ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 3.11%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $1.33B. Tractor Supply is at the bottom for Return on Equity with 10.37%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. At the end of fiscal 2024, the company operated 2,296 of its namesake banners in 49 states, along with 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023 (most recent data available), revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tractor Supply

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tractor Supply displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tractor Supply's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tractor Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

