Exploring SEI Inv's Earnings Expectations

SEI Inv (NASDAQ:SEIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SEI Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05.

Investors in SEI Inv are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.27% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SEI Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.98 0.92 0.87 EPS Actual 1.05 0.99 0.91 0.87 Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Performance of SEI Inv Shares

Shares of SEI Inv were trading at $72.3 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on SEI Inv

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding SEI Inv.

Analysts have provided SEI Inv with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $74.75, suggesting a potential 3.39% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Invesco, Franklin Resources and Hamilton Lane, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Invesco, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $17.64, indicating a potential 75.6% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Franklin Resources is favoring an Underperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $21.23, suggesting a potential 70.64% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Hamilton Lane, with an average 1-year price target of $158.62, indicating a potential 119.39% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Invesco, Franklin Resources and Hamilton Lane are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SEI Inv Neutral 6.12% $278.47M 6.17% Invesco Neutral 2.81% $535.60M 1.25% Franklin Resources Underperform 7.82% $1.70B 1.29% Hamilton Lane Neutral 57.34% $135.71M 10.80%

Key Takeaway:

SEI Inv ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the top for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About SEI Inv

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $99 billion in assets under management. As of December 2023, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.4 trillion in assets.

Financial Milestones: SEI Inv's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SEI Inv showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.12% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SEI Inv's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Inv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SEI Inv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for SEI Inv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

