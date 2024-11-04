Exploring Revolve Gr's Earnings Expectations

Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Revolve Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Revolve Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 32.67% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Revolve Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.08 0.02 0.10 EPS Actual 0.21 0.15 0.05 0.04 Price Change % 33.0% 3.0% 22.0% -1.0%

Tracking Revolve Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Revolve Gr were trading at $24.96 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Revolve Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Revolve Gr.

The consensus rating for Revolve Gr is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $24.82, there's a potential 0.56% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Buckle, Foot Locker and Victoria's Secret, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Sell trajectory for Buckle, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, implying a potential 24.2% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Foot Locker is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $30.8, suggesting a potential 23.4% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Victoria's Secret, with an average 1-year price target of $24.82, indicating a potential 0.56% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Buckle, Foot Locker and Victoria's Secret, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Revolve Gr Neutral 3.19% $152.61M 3.87% Buckle Sell -3.43% $132.53M 8.80% Foot Locker Neutral 1.93% $527M -0.41% Victoria's Secret Neutral -0.70% $501M 7.15%

Key Takeaway:

Revolve Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Revolve Gr is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Revolve Gr

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Revolve Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Revolve Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Revolve Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

