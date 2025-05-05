Exploring Rayonier Adv Materials's Earnings Expectations

Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rayonier Adv Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Rayonier Adv Materials bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 17.62% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.08 -0.10 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.12 0.19 -0.02 Price Change % -18.0% 21.0% 30.0% 2.0%

Rayonier Adv Materials Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rayonier Adv Materials were trading at $4.47 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Rayonier Adv Materials

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rayonier Adv Materials.

Analysts have provided Rayonier Adv Materials with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $11.0, suggesting a potential 146.09% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arq, Aspen Aerogels and Alto Ingredients, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arq, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 101.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aspen Aerogels, with an average 1-year price target of $16.8, suggesting a potential 275.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alto Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 23.04% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Arq, Aspen Aerogels and Alto Ingredients, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rayonier Adv Materials Outperform 0.00% $36.94M -2.24% Arq Buy -3.79% $9.80M -0.62% Aspen Aerogels Buy 46.15% $47.13M 2.02% Alto Ingredients Buy -13.62% $-1.39M -17.19%

Key Takeaway:

Rayonier Adv Materials ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with 0.00%, while its peers show negative growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, Rayonier Adv Materials is at the top with $36.94M. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest at -2.24% compared to positive values for its peers. Overall, Rayonier Adv Materials performs well in Gross Profit but lags behind in Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rayonier Adv Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties, a natural polymer used in the manufacturing of various specialty chemical products, including liquid crystal displays, filters, textiles and performance additives for pharmaceutical, food and other industrial applications. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, paints, pharmaceuticals, and food. The company operates in the reportable segments of High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The key revenue is derived from the High Purity Cellulose segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Rayonier Adv Materials's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rayonier Adv Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rayonier Adv Materials's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rayonier Adv Materials's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Rayonier Adv Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Rayonier Adv Materials visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RYAM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Nov 2024 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Sep 2024 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RYAM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.