Exploring National Health Investors's Earnings Expectations

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect National Health Investors to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

National Health Investors bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Health Investors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.08 EPS Actual 1.12 1.03 1.18 1.12 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Tracking National Health Investors's Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors were trading at $75.37 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on National Health Investors

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on National Health Investors.

The consensus rating for National Health Investors is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $82.0 implies a potential 8.8% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sabra Health Care REIT, American Healthcare REIT and LTC Properties, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sabra Health Care REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 74.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Healthcare REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $35.4, suggesting a potential 53.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LTC Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 49.58% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Sabra Health Care REIT, American Healthcare REIT and LTC Properties, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity National Health Investors Neutral 7.92% $82.91M 3.33% Sabra Health Care REIT Neutral 11.60% $122.51M 1.70% American Healthcare REIT Outperform 12.47% $112.17M -1.42% LTC Properties Neutral 4.76% $49.47M 1.88%

Key Takeaway:

National Health has the highest revenue growth among peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Delving into National Health Investors's Background

National Health Investors Inc is a housing and medical facility REIT. The company operates through two reportable segments, i.e., Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP). The Real Estate Investments segment, which generates maximum revenue, consists of real estate investments and leases, mortgages, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, and a hospital. The SHOP segment is comprised of two ventures that own the operations of independent living facilities. The company's revenues are derived in the form of rental income, mortgage and other notes receivable interest income, and resident fees and services.

Financial Insights: National Health Investors

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: National Health Investors's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: National Health Investors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 50.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Health Investors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

