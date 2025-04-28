Exploring Nabors Industries's Earnings Expectations

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nabors Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.53.

The announcement from Nabors Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $4.32, which was followed by a 7.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nabors Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.35 -2.20 -1.85 -1.66 EPS Actual -6.67 -6.86 -4.29 -4.54 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -2.0% 10.0% -5.0%

Performance of Nabors Industries Shares

Shares of Nabors Industries were trading at $29.83 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Nabors Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Nabors Industries.

With 4 analyst ratings, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $51.25, indicating a potential 71.81% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Seadrill, Helmerich & Payne and Valaris, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Seadrill, with an average 1-year price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential 101.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helmerich & Payne, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 4.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential 41.9% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Seadrill, Helmerich & Payne and Valaris are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nabors Industries Neutral 0.55% $140.07M -51.11% Seadrill Buy -29.17% $14M 3.46% Helmerich & Payne Neutral 0.02% $166.37M 1.84% Valaris Neutral 20.79% $135.20M 6.14%

Key Takeaway:

Nabors Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and lower profit compared to peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among the group. Overall, Nabors Industries lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd owns and operates land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and international markets. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and technologies. The company has four reportable segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The key revenue of the company is generated from International Drilling.

Nabors Industries: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nabors Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Nabors Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nabors Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -51.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nabors Industries's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Nabors Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 18.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Nabors Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

