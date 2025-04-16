Exploring ManpowerGroup's Earnings Expectations

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ManpowerGroup to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

Anticipation surrounds ManpowerGroup's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.81% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1 1.29 1.28 0.91 EPS Actual 1.02 1.29 1.30 0.94 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup were trading at $50.34 as of April 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on ManpowerGroup

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ManpowerGroup.

Analysts have given ManpowerGroup a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $60.0, indicating a potential 19.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of First Advantage, Alight and Upwork, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for First Advantage, with an average 1-year price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential 60.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alight, with an average 1-year price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential 80.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Upwork, with an average 1-year price target of $18.11, suggesting a potential 64.02% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for First Advantage, Alight and Upwork, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ManpowerGroup Neutral -4.98% $755.10M 1.05% First Advantage Outperform 51.62% $138.63M -9.01% Alight Buy -0.29% $271M 0.19% Upwork Buy 4.10% $148.84M 29.83%

Key Takeaway:

ManpowerGroup is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The peers show a wide range of performance across the metrics, with one peer outperforming significantly in Revenue Growth. ManpowerGroup's Gross Profit is the lowest among the group. Return on Equity for ManpowerGroup is closer to the top performer in the group.

Discovering ManpowerGroup: A Closer Look

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company provides services that include Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The reportable segments of the company are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others. The Staffing and Interim segment derives the maximum of the company's revenue. The company derives maximum geographical revenue from the Southern European region.

ManpowerGroup: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ManpowerGroup's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ManpowerGroup's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ManpowerGroup's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ManpowerGroup's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ManpowerGroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

