Exploring Lancaster Colony's Earnings Expectations

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lancaster Colony to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66.

The market awaits Lancaster Colony's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lancaster Colony's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.40 1.38 1.62 1.61 EPS Actual 1.35 1.44 1.93 1.59 Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Analyst Observations about Lancaster Colony

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lancaster Colony.

The consensus rating for Lancaster Colony is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $216.0 implies a potential 18.11% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cal-Maine Foods, Post Hldgs and Freshpet, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Cal-Maine Foods, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $82.0, indicating a potential 55.16% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Post Hldgs is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $124.5, suggesting a potential 31.92% downside. Freshpet received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $149.71, implying a potential 18.14% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Cal-Maine Foods, Post Hldgs and Freshpet are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lancaster Colony Buy -0.40% $97.62M 3.78% Cal-Maine Foods Neutral 71.09% $247.22M 8.10% Post Hldgs Outperform 4.75% $577.30M 2.52% Freshpet Buy 28.32% $93.95M -0.17%

Key Takeaway:

Lancaster Colony ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of speciality food products. The company's segments include Retail and Foodservice. The key products and brands are salad dressing and sauces (Cardini's, Girard's, Marzetti), frozen garlic breads (New York Brand Bakery, Mamma Bella), vegetable dips and fruit dips (Marzetti), frozen parkerhouse-style yeast rolls and dinner rolls (Sister Schubert's, Mary B's), premium dry egg noodles (Amish Kitchen), frozen speciality noodles (Reames, Aunt Vi's), croutons and salad toppings, flatbread wraps, and pizza crusts.

Financial Milestones: Lancaster Colony's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lancaster Colony's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.4%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lancaster Colony's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lancaster Colony's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Lancaster Colony adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Lancaster Colony visit their earnings calendar on our site.

