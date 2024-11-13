Exploring Glimpse Group's Earnings Expectations

Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Glimpse Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Glimpse Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Glimpse Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.09 -0.04 -0.01 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% 12.0% -6.0%

Tracking Glimpse Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Glimpse Group were trading at $0.699 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Glimpse Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Glimpse Group.

Analysts have given Glimpse Group a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $2.65, indicating a potential 279.11% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and WidePoint, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for WidePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, implying a potential 901.43% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and WidePoint are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Glimpse Group Buy -40.61% $1.19M -30.00% WidePoint Buy 34.67% $4.89M -3.54%

Key Takeaway:

Glimpse Group has lower revenue growth compared to its peers. Its gross profit is also lower than the average. However, Glimpse Group has a higher return on equity than its peers. Overall, Glimpse Group ranks below average among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Glimpse Group: A Closer Look

The Glimpse Group Inc is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software and services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry.

Glimpse Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Glimpse Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -40.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Glimpse Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -231.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glimpse Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glimpse Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -22.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Glimpse Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Glimpse Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

