Exploring Exelixis's Earnings Expectations

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Exelixis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The announcement from Exelixis is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.03% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.35 0.30 0.24 EPS Actual 0.55 0.47 0.84 0.17 Price Change % -0.0% 13.0% 13.0% -7.000000000000001%

Tracking Exelixis's Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis were trading at $36.17 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Exelixis

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Exelixis.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Exelixis, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $37.82, suggesting a potential 4.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exact Sciences, Moderna and Biomarin Pharmaceutical, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $63.92, suggesting a potential 76.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moderna, with an average 1-year price target of $42.91, suggesting a potential 18.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $94.4, suggesting a potential 160.99% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Exact Sciences, Moderna and Biomarin Pharmaceutical are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exelixis Buy 18.16% $546.79M 6.19% Exact Sciences Outperform 10.86% $500.55M -4.22% Moderna Neutral -35.93% $17M -9.26% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Neutral 14.84% $593.59M 3.24%

Key Takeaway:

Exelixis ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Exelixis Better

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

A Deep Dive into Exelixis's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

To track all earnings releases for Exelixis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXEL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EXEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.