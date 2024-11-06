Exploring Establishment Labs Hldgs's Earnings Expectations

Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Establishment Labs Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.61.

Anticipation surrounds Establishment Labs Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 2.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Establishment Labs Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.67 -0.91 -0.80 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.58 -0.79 -1.12 Price Change % -3.0% 11.0% 19.0% -23.0%

Market Performance of Establishment Labs Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Establishment Labs Hldgs were trading at $47.9 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Establishment Labs Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Establishment Labs Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Establishment Labs Hldgs with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $53.33, suggesting a potential 11.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Staar Surgical, Bioventus and RxSight, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Staar Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $38.67, indicating a potential 19.27% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Bioventus is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 69.73% downside. RxSight is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $68.0, indicating a potential 41.96% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Staar Surgical, Bioventus and RxSight are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Establishment Labs Hldgs Neutral -9.15% $28.94M -33.71% Staar Surgical Neutral 10.31% $68.49M 2.38% Bioventus Buy 10.32% $103.64M -14.89% RxSight Buy 67.65% $24.25M -2.77%

Key Takeaway:

Establishment Labs Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom as well.

About Establishment Labs Hldgs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products. It is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. The company markets its products under Motiva implants Brand. It distributes its products to medical distributors; and physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the form of direct sales. Its geographical segments are Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Establishment Labs Hldgs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Establishment Labs Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Establishment Labs Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -33.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Establishment Labs Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

