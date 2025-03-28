Exploring Duos Technologies Group's Earnings Expectations

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Duos Technologies Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

Investors in Duos Technologies Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 13.04% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Duos Technologies Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.33 -0.38 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.43 -0.38 -0.44 Price Change % 13.0% -3.0% 14.000000000000002% -11.0%

Duos Technologies Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Duos Technologies Group were trading at $6.05 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Duos Technologies Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Duos Technologies Group.

Analysts have provided Duos Technologies Group with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $14.0, suggesting a potential 131.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alarum Technologies, Silvaco Group and Telos, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, implying a potential 81.82% upside.

Silvaco Group received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, implying a potential 189.26% upside.

Telos received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.83, implying a potential 36.69% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Alarum Technologies, Silvaco Group and Telos, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Duos Technologies Group Outperform 111.57% $919.10K -52.24% Alarum Technologies Buy 3.70% $5.34M 1.72% Silvaco Group Buy 43.03% $15.44M 4.18% Telos Neutral -35.77% $10.62M -7.27%

Key Takeaway:

Duos Technologies Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Duos Technologies Group is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Inc operating under its brand name duostech, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics and intermodal businesses that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The company's main offering, the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), provides both freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It has also developed the Automated Logistics Information System (ALIS) which automates gatehouse operations where transport trucks enter and exit large logistics and intermodal facilities. Its segments are Rail, Commercial, Governments, Banking and AI.

Breaking Down Duos Technologies Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Duos Technologies Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 111.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Duos Technologies Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -43.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -52.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duos Technologies Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Duos Technologies Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.6.

To track all earnings releases for Duos Technologies Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

