Exploring DT Midstream's Earnings Expectations

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DT Midstream to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

The market awaits DT Midstream's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.09% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DT Midstream's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.93 0.93 0.95 EPS Actual 0.94 0.90 0.98 0.99 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Tracking DT Midstream's Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream were trading at $98.74 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on DT Midstream

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on DT Midstream.

DT Midstream has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $106.38, the consensus suggests a potential 7.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Antero Midstream, Plains All American and Hess Midstream, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Antero Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 82.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plains All American, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 78.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hess Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $44.5, suggesting a potential 54.93% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Antero Midstream, Plains All American and Hess Midstream are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DT Midstream Buy 2.05% $196M 1.65% Antero Midstream Outperform 9.83% $198.76M 5.23% Plains All American Neutral -2.33% $341M -0.26% Hess Midstream Neutral 11.02% $343.70M 13.26%

Key Takeaway:

DT Midstream ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Consensus rating.

Unveiling the Story Behind DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

DT Midstream: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DT Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for DT Midstream visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DTM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DTM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.