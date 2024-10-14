Exploring The Competitive Space: Taiwan Semiconductor Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Background

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 34.09 8.42 13.09 6.67% $474.12 $358.12 40.07% NVIDIA Corp 63.20 56.86 34.85 30.94% $19.71 $22.57 122.4% Broadcom Inc 146.59 12.91 17.97 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 199.87 4.81 11.81 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Qualcomm Inc 21.74 7.68 5.14 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 35.55 10.88 11.69 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 374.36 28.03 45.39 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Micron Technology Inc 152.74 2.63 4.76 1.99% $3.63 $2.74 93.27% Analog Devices Inc 70.14 3.29 11.98 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Intel Corp 98.17 0.87 1.82 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 111.72 20.84 24.22 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 31.07 6.53 6.46 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% ON Semiconductor Corp 16.02 3.61 3.97 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% STMicroelectronics NV 7.35 1.41 1.71 3.51% $1.31 $1.15 -25.29% First Solar Inc 18.88 3.12 6.04 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 27.98 2 3.30 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.11 2.30 1.19 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% United Microelectronics Corp 12.37 1.84 2.89 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.10 2.45 3.59 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 44.39 6.43 15.81 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 117.34 7.76 12.47 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 38.29 10.27 11.54 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Impinj Inc 812.59 56.64 21.97 9.82% $0.01 $0.06 19.2% Average 110.93 11.51 11.84 4.41% $4.34 $4.47 10.45%

By closely examining Taiwan Semiconductor, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.09, which is 0.31x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 8.42, which is well below the industry average by 0.73x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.09, which is 1.11x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.67%, which is 2.26% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $474.12 Billion, which is 109.24x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $358.12 Billion, which indicates 80.12x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 40.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.45%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Taiwan Semiconductor against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Taiwan Semiconductor is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Taiwan Semiconductor, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Taiwan Semiconductor outperforms peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects in the industry sector.

