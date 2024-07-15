Exploring The Competitive Space: Super Micro Computer Versus Industry Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Super Micro Computer Background

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Super Micro Computer Inc 50.65 10.46 4.49 9.85% $0.4 $0.6 200.01% Apple Inc 35.87 47.67 9.44 31.88% $30.74 $42.27 -4.31% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 15.45 1.27 0.99 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% NetApp Inc 28.11 23.38 4.42 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Pure Storage Inc 217.33 15.43 7.48 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Eastman Kodak Co 8.33 0.46 0.46 2.66% $0.06 $0.05 -10.43% AstroNova Inc 22.15 1.22 0.77 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Transact Technologies Inc 65.17 1.01 0.64 -2.66% $-0.0 $0.01 -52.01% Average 56.06 12.92 3.46 8.46% $4.63 $6.63 -6.74%

Upon analyzing Super Micro Computer, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 50.65 is lower than the industry average by 0.9x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.46, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.49, surpassing the industry average by 1.3x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.85% that is 1.39% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $400 Million, which is 0.09x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $600 Million, which indicates 0.09x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 200.01%, which surpasses the industry average of -6.74%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Super Micro Computer can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Super Micro Computer has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Super Micro Computer indicate that it is undervalued compared to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. The high ROE, low EBITDA, and low gross profit suggest that the company may be facing operational challenges. However, the high revenue growth rate shows potential for future performance improvement.

