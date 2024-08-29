Exploring The Competitive Space: ON Semiconductor Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

ON Semiconductor Background

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth ON Semiconductor Corp 17 3.83 4.21 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% NVIDIA Corp 58.89 52.98 32.48 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.84 7.37 11.46 6.67% $474.12 $358.12 40.07% Broadcom Inc 68.15 10.52 16.68 3.02% $5.58 $7.78 42.99% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 174.24 4.19 10.30 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Qualcomm Inc 21.98 7.76 5.19 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 36 11.02 11.84 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 309.75 23.19 37.56 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Analog Devices Inc 68.42 3.21 11.69 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Intel Corp 81.71 0.73 1.51 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 110.63 20.63 23.98 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 31.63 6.65 6.58 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% STMicroelectronics NV 8.16 1.57 1.90 3.51% $1.31 $1.15 -25.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 31.06 2.22 3.66 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% First Solar Inc 20.41 3.37 6.53 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% United Microelectronics Corp 12.98 1.93 3.03 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.37 2.21 1.15 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% Skyworks Solutions Inc 22.05 2.69 3.94 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 40.30 5.84 14.36 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 106.55 7.04 11.32 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Cirrus Logic Inc 26.30 4.09 4.28 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 34.06 9.13 10.26 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Average 62.5 8.97 10.94 4.63% $26.79 $21.44 15.62%

By analyzing ON Semiconductor, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 17.0 is 0.27x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 3.83, which is 0.43x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 4.21, which is 0.38x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.11% that is 0.52% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $580 Million, which is 0.02x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $780 Million is 0.04x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -17.15% compared to the industry average of 15.62%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating ON Semiconductor against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

ON Semiconductor is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For ON Semiconductor, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability compared to peers. The low EBITDA and gross profit also point to weaker financial performance. Additionally, the low revenue growth indicates slower expansion compared to industry counterparts.

