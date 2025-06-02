Exploring The Competitive Space: NVIDIA Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 43.59 39.31 22.51 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 112.07 16.31 21.40 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.22 6.59 9.57 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 80.82 3.10 6.52 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 34.63 10.13 10.47 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 14.82 5.75 3.86 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 166.05 19.29 33.04 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Analog Devices Inc 58.15 3.03 10.87 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Micron Technology Inc 22.60 2.17 3.40 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.66 9.70 13.48 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.19 1.26 1.90 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.57 1.96 1.01 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.23 1.47 2.40 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 29.18 2.19 2.70 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.43 2.07 3.99 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 26.96 1.74 2.81 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2032 16.74 32.83 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 131.07 2.08 1.95 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 29.84 4.11 10.55 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 121.35 8.72 12.70 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 156.1 6.23 9.76 3.17% $35.9 $29.72 19.04%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 43.59 is lower than the industry average by 0.28x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 39.31 relative to the industry average by 6.31x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.51 , surpassing the industry average by 2.31x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.84% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 19.04%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong sales performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

