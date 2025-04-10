Exploring The Competitive Space: NVIDIA Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 38.89 35.17 21.73 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 85.72 12.47 16.37 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.16 6.34 9.39 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 15.49 5.91 3.98 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.84 2.73 6.15 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 32.60 9.12 9.96 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 140.25 17.50 30.61 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 62.82 2.78 10.50 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 18.63 1.79 2.81 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 15.36 8.55 12.43 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 78.77 4 5.12 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 13.01 1.11 1.53 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.14 1.87 1.02 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 11.95 1.49 2.43 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% ON Semiconductor Corp 10.80 1.88 2.39 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.78 1.74 3.31 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 18.54 1.45 2.41 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1444.67 11.90 23.34 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 105.61 9 12.62 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 26.91 3.67 9.21 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 221.82 1.72 1.57 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 122.64 5.35 8.36 6.39% $34.03 $29.61 12.35%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 38.89 , which is 0.32x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 35.17 which exceeds the industry average by 6.57x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 21.73 , which is 2.6x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 24.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.76x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 12.35%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for NVIDIA are indicating that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well and has strong growth potential within the industry sector.

