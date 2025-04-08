Exploring The Competitive Space: NVIDIA Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 33.21 30.03 18.56 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 21.36 5.84 8.66 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 71.36 10.38 13.63 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 13.99 5.34 3.60 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Texas Instruments Inc 29.62 8.29 9.05 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 83.64 2.36 5.31 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 116.62 14.55 25.46 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 54.74 2.42 9.15 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 16.36 1.57 2.46 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 13.36 7.44 10.81 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 66.82 3.40 4.35 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 11.38 0.97 1.34 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 17.43 1.70 0.93 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 10.84 1.35 2.20 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% ON Semiconductor Corp 9.66 1.68 2.14 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.83 1.75 3.33 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 16.44 1.28 2.14 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1197 9.86 19.34 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 89.93 7.66 10.74 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 24.28 3.32 8.31 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 201.36 1.56 1.43 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 103.85 4.64 7.22 6.39% $34.03 $29.61 12.35%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.21 significantly below the industry average by 0.32x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 30.03 , which is 6.47x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 18.56 , which is 2.57x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 24.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 0.76x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 12.35%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement. The high revenue growth rate signals a promising outlook for the company's future performance.

