Exploring The Competitive Space: NVIDIA Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 50.80 47.82 28.25 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.63 8.38 12.42 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 179.35 16.02 21.43 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Qualcomm Inc 18.27 6.97 4.70 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 110.16 3.10 6.99 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% ARM Holdings PLC 220.36 27.50 48.10 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.25 9.89 10.77 7.05% $2.09 $2.47 -3.47% Micron Technology Inc 27.09 2.25 3.65 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 63.36 2.93 10.99 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.06 10.05 14.62 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% Microchip Technology Inc 93.18 4.74 6.06 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ON Semiconductor Corp 13.01 2.60 3.09 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.39 2.34 1.23 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% STMicroelectronics NV 13.71 1.17 1.61 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% First Solar Inc 14.44 2.36 4.68 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 9.68 1.36 2.17 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.18 1.65 2.62 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 53.10 10.62 13.34 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Qorvo Inc 281.75 2.18 2 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Rambus Inc 40.78 6.40 13.18 5.76% $0.07 $0.12 10.71% Average 66.46 6.45 9.67 4.07% $35.62 $31.05 7.04%

Upon analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 50.8 significantly below the industry average by 0.76x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 47.82 which exceeds the industry average by 7.41x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 28.25, which is 2.92x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% that is 27.06% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.64x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.84x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 93.61%, outperforming the industry average of 7.04%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more favorably. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, highlight potential for strong performance and growth in the future.

