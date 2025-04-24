Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.17 9.19 10.68 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 30.85 22.02 6.73 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 118.82 17.51 15.42 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 95.10 17.48 13.92 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.92 49.93 12.57 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 24.10 7.04 3.95 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 400 12.22 13.37 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.33 2.84 5.46 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 40.42 23.47 7.36 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.17 9.31 7.48 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 45.92 5.81 3.21 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.91 15 1.17 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 58.15 84.01 1.74 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 77.31 22.22 7.7 7.78% $0.7 $1.46 13.65%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 30.17 , which is 0.39x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.19 , which is well below the industry average by 0.41x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.68 , which is 1.39x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.39% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 52.56x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 32.76x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly below the industry average of 13.65%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for Microsoft to focus on expanding its top line to align with industry trends.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.